Parth Samthaan is getting ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ vibes as he visits White House in the US; SEE PICS

Parth Samthaan loves traveling and he is currently in the US enjoying his vacation. He is sharing a lot of pictures that will inspire your inner wanderlust.

It has been a very long time that the television actor Parth Samthaan has been staying in America. He had left for the country when Maharashtra announced the Janta Curfew and it also looks like he is in no mood of returning soon. He has been sharing a lot of pictures from his trip which is keeping his fans updated. In fact, the actor got his vaccine dose in America too. He had shared the pictures also on his Instagram stories.

And today he has shared another series of pictures on his social handle. He has visited the White House and on visiting, he has the feeling of a popular Bollywood film. In the pictures, he is seen standing outside the White House and wearing a casual look in a hoodie-style t-shirt. He wrote, "Getting that Kal Ho Naa Ho vibe", along with red-heart and tongue-wagging-face emojis. His pictures were flooded with comments. One of his fans wrote, ‘Your killing me with your each and every post.’

The film Kal Ho Naa Ho mentioned in the caption starred , and Shahrukh Khan. It was released in 2003 and the music of the film was a super hit.

To note, the actor always shares motivational posts for his fans, especially during this pandemic time. He has urged them to get vaccinated. He had also said that he did not expect that there will a second wave of Coronavirus and we will be in lockdown condition back again.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan shares his opinion on being part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

Share your comment ×