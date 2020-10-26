Parth Samthaan gives a glimpse of his 'perfect getaway' and it is all you need after the lockdown; See Post

Parth Samathaan recently spilled the beans about how he makes his 'weekend perfect.' And anyone who loves beaches, parties and nature will relate to him. Take a look.

Are you a Parth Samthaan fan? Do you his favourite domestic travel destination? Well, if you're a Parth follower, you'd certainly know about the actor's love for 'Goa.' Yes, Goa is Parth's most-loved place, and he often takes quick trips to the State. The handsome hunk is currently spending his time in the 'pearl of the orient,' and having a gala time.

Parth has been sharing glimpses from his vacay in Goa, and recently he spilled the beans about his 'perfect getaway.' The actor who is quite active on Instagram shared some pictures of himself, and wrote, 'Weekend+Goa = Perfect getaway.' Yes, so spending weekends in Goa is what Parth enjoys the most, as it gives him a much-needed break from his hectic work life. In the photos, Parth is seen clicking a mirror selfie as he looks dashing in a multi-color striped shirt and white pants. With loafers, a watch on his wrist, and messy hair, Parth's casual look is on point.

Within moments, fans of the handsome hunk went gaga over his look. They showered him with praises and complimented his 'cool dude' look. Well, Parth's getaway to Goa is surely something that we all need after the lockdown, and the COVID-19 crisis comes to an end. Well, with these photos it looks like the actor celebrated Dussehra in Goa.

Take a look at Parth's recent Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, Parth was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag opposite Erica Fernandes aka Prerna. The actor is now prepping up for his digital debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' where he will be seen as a gangster. What are your thoughts on Parth's frequent Goa trips? Would you like to go to Goa with him someday? Let us know in the comment section below.

