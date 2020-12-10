Parth Samthaan gives a glimpse of his powerful kickboxing and workout session; Erica Fernandes marvells at him

Erica Fernandes is 'stunned' by Parth Samthaan's intense workout session. Here's how she complimented her former Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-star, leaving Parica fans excited.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are counted amongst one of the 'most adored' onscreen jodis on Indian Television. As Kasuatii Zindagii Kay went off-air two months ago, many Parica and AnuPre (Anurag-Prerna) fans were disheartened. However, Parth and Erica have been keeping fans engaged with their social media banters. The duo is giving a glimpse of their heartwarming bond to fans, leaving them awestruck.

Today, once again Parth and Erica fans got to witness their strong friendship as Erica dropped a sweet comment on Parth's recent post. It so happened, Parth shared a sneak peek of his intense workout session on his Instagram handle, and Erica was left stunned. In the clip, Parth is seen doing some powerful kickboxing and fast running practice. Erica marvelled at Parth's fitness routine and commented, 'Wooaaahhhh !!!! This is bomb!' As soon as Erica dropped her views on Parth's post, fans of the duo started praising their bond and camaraderie.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan is 'mighty impressed' with Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's song 'Juda Kar Diya'

With this extreme fitness sesh clip, Parth also shared a motivational message for his fans. He urged them to take health and fitness seriously as it will change their life for the good. 'Make time for fitness, get outside your comfort zone, then see the magic,' Parth wrote. This workout session happens to be for Parth's digital debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon,' and fans are highly impressed by it.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Meanwhile, Parth was all hearts for Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's latest released song 'Juda Kar Diya.' He lauded the two and expressed, 'Great job guys, amazingly portrayed.' What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Parth and Erica's onscreen chemistry? Do you want to see them in another project soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda's Juda Kar Diya shows the pain of losing a loved one & leaves you heartbroken

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×