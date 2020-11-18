Parth Samthaan gives a glimpse of how he 'lovingly' keeps 'fan gifts' and it will melt your heart; Watch Video

Parth Samthaan recently took to his social media handle to reveal how he keeps the gifts sent by his fans, and it will leave the actor's admirers awestruck. Take a look.

The success of an actor is not determined by the projects or money he/she has. But, it is measured by the love he receives from his admirers and fans. Every celebrity has a fan base, and they are showered with love quite often. From sending letters to dedicating songs to giving gifts, fans do it all for their favourite star, leaving them overwhelmed.

Parth Samthaan, one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry, is also fortunate to be loved by millions of people. The young actor is not only known for his acting skills and performance, but also for his friendly nature. Recently, Parth left his followers crying in happy tears, as he made them feel extra special. The handsome hunk gave a glimpse of how he 'lovingly' keeps the gifts he has received from fans, and it has left everyone going gaga over.

The talented actor shared a glimpse of how he stores 'fan gifts' as he indirectly expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering so much love on him always. In the clip, Parth shows a walk of framed pictures which traces his life and acting journey, as he wrote, 'When being asked, what you do with all the fan gifts.' Parth's sweet gesture has 'touched' his fans and melted the hearts of many. Well, this is certainly a heartwarming moment for every Parth Samthaan fan, as the love is equal from both sides.

Take a look at Parth's video here:

Meanwhile, Parth recently returned from his hometown Pune, where he had gone to meet his family and celebrate the festive season with them. He is currently busy shooting for his digital debut. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

