Parth Samthaan gives a 'twist' to his intense role in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu; Sahil and Ariah poke fun

Parth Samthaan's twist to his character in his digital debut Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, leaves his former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sahil Anand and Ariah Agarwal in splits.

Parth Samthaan fans are eagerly waiting to witness his magic in a never-before-seen avatar in his digital debut. The actor is all set to step into the world of web series with Ekta Kapoor's show 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.' From building his physique to working late nights, Parth is leaving no stone unturned to give his all for his first OTT show.

Unlike his previous works, Parth is playing a gangster in the web show. It is set around the rise of the underworld in Mumbai in the 80s. Parth, who is quite active on social media, often gives glimpses of the sets and BTS moments. However, this time, Parth decided to give an interesting twist to his character in the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He shared a collage of his intense look from the show with a quirky caption, catching fans' attention. Parth posted a monochrome collage of his fierce avatar from the show and called himself a 'Shareef Ladka' aka a good man. With this Parth also hinted that his web show is all set to release soon, as he wrote, 'Shareef Hero...coming soon.'

The actor's former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sahil Anand and Ariah Agarwal were left in splits with Parth's witty sense of humour. They poked fun at him and commented sarcastically on his post. 'Hahahahahhahaa shareef,' wrote Sahil. Ariah couldn't agree to Parth using the term 'shareef' (decent) and went ROFL.

Meanwhile, Parth was last seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes aka Prerna. The show went off-air in October this year, leaving AnuPre fans disheartened. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Parth in the digital debut? Let us know in the comment section below.

