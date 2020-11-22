Parth Samthaan goes the Salman Khan way as he asks 'Chalti hai kya 9 se 12' with a dashing ready to go PHOTO

Parth Salman channelled his inner Salman Khan as he posted a handsome picture of himself with a quirky caption 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12' and we wonder who he wants to accompany him. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan has been taking the internet by storm with his handsome pictures. Be it is personal life or professional life, Parth is leaving no stone unturned to keep fans connected. Almost every day, the actor is posting something for his fans, making them go 'aww.' Yesterday, Parth channelled his inner in his recent post, and fans couldn't stop gushing over him. No, he did not don Salman's look, but his captain said it all.

The talented hunk shared a dashing photo of himself, wherein he seems ready to go to his next destination. He took a cue from Salman's much-loved song, 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12' for describing this picture, and his quirky caption left everyone in splits. Parth looks every bit handsome as he poses for the 'perfect picture' and fans can't stop calling him 'hero.' Donning an emerald green leather jacket with denim jeans, Parth looks dapper. He accessorized the same with a watch, a pair of mirror-based sunglasses, and a brown backpack. His neatly set hair and clean-shaven look added 'oomph' to his look. Parth's followers were certainly left awestruck with his handsomeness in the picture.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Meanwhile, the song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 from the movie Judwaa, featured Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Parth is currently busy shooting for his digital debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' where he will mesmerize viewers in a never-before-seen character. While details of the project are yet not revealed, fans are excited for Parth's new project after Kasautii Zindagii Kay. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan looks at his FIRST photoshoot and it shows he was ready to rule the showbiz; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×