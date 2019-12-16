Parth Samthaan is the happiest man in the town as he buys a new swanky car; View Pics

Parth Samthaan is one of the popular actors in the telly town right. The actor is in the news right now as he recently bought a new swanky car. Check out the photos and videos right here.

Parth Samthaan is one of the popular actors in the telly town right. The actor is in the news right now as he recently bought a new swanky car. He took to his Instagram account to share multiple pictures and videos as he welcomed his new car. In a few pics, one can see Parth and his mother posing in front of the car and smiling ear to ear. In one of the pictures, one can be seen Parth holding the steering wheel. For the unversed, his father had passed away earlier this year.

He captioned the same as, "That moment when she's watching you with Pride Welcoming this new Machine Mercedes--- A class apart ! @bigboytoyz_india #mercedesbenz #s350." For the occasion, the actor donned a pink shirt paired with black pants.

Speaking of Parth, he is currently winning hearts with his performance as Mr. Anurag Basu in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He started off his acting journey with series Best Friends Forever?. He rose to fame from a show called Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His role as Manik Malhotra was a favorite among many. He was recently garnering headlines when rumours of him dating and later breaking with Erica were doing rounds on the internet. However, in an interview with Times of India, the actor denied all the rumours.

