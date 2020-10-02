Parth Samthaan is 'happy' as his Goa vacation ends; Shares a post to bid adieu to the Pearl of the Orient

Parth Samthaan took to his social media handle to share a post as his sabbatical ends, and he bid goodbye to Goa. Take a look at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's recent post here.

Parth Samthaan had taken a trip to Goa about ten days ago. The actor decided to jet off to Goa for a relaxing short vacation post wrapping up his schedule for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and before starting shooting for his next project. He took the trip to Goa to spend some quality time with himself, his friends, and nature before he gets back to action again.

Now, looks like Parth's calming Goa trip has ended, and the actor is back to business. Yesterday, he took to his Instagram handle to post a story, wherein he bid goodbye to the tourist state known for its beaches. While fans were expecting that he would share pictures of himself from his Goa vacay, but he chose rather not to. He shared a post of a beautifully decorated wall, and wrote, 'Goa survived, literally!' The actor was elated that he had a good time in Goa, and bid adieu to the Pearl of the Orient until he finds time to visit it again.

Take a look at Parth's recent post here:

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to go off-air tomorrow October 3 (2020). Parth played the role of Anurag Basu in the drama opposite Erica Fernandes (Prerna). The show ran successfully for two years, and the news of it concluding has left AnuPre fans disheartened.

Parth's acting chops in KZK received immense praise from fans. He will soon begin shooting for his web show, and will now be focusing on new projects. The handsome hunk is pretty excited about his journey ahead.

