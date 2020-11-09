Parth Samthaan has the sweetest birthday wish for former Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co star Niti Taylor; See post

Parth Samthaan took to his social media handle to shower birthday love on former Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Niti Taylor, and his sweet wish caught MaNan fans' attention. Take a look.

Out of hundreds of onscreen jodis, there are a few that make a special place in viewers' hearts. They have something special that the audience relates to, and give them the tag of being the 'best.' One such onscreen pair is that of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor. The two young stars are considered to be the cutest reel-life jodis of Indian Television.

Parth and Niti starred opposite each other in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, made millions of people go crazy. It has been six years since the show released, and after a successful run even went off-air. But, to date, Niti and Parth's magic is ruling fans' hearts. Yesterday (November 8, 2020) MaNan admirers went bonkers, as Parth wished birthday girl Niti in the sweetest way possible. The actor took to his social media handle to share a beautiful throwback photo with Niti and penned a warm birthday message for her. He wrote, 'Happy Birthday miss Niti Taylor. Bless you, with loads of happiness.'

Within moments of Parth showering birthday love on Niti, the duo's fans were taken by surprise. Fans started rooting for MaNan and wished to see Parth and Niti in a single frame soon.

Take a look at Parth's birthday wish for Niti here:

Niti played the role of Nandini in KYY, while Parth was seen as Manik. Their chemistry was loved by all in the youth drama series. Parth and Niti share a warm off-screen bond also. Meanwhile, Niti recently tied the knot with her beau Parikshit Bawa at a private wedding. Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu, and is now all set to make his digital debut soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Parth and Niti onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

