Parth Samthaan hints at his film debut, speaks on bond with Erica and Hina & qualities in a girl he would date

Parth Samthaan on doing a film soon, qualities in a girl he would date and bond with Erica, Hina among others. Don't miss.

The extremely handsome and lover boy of the small screen, Parth Samthaan, joined PINKVILLA for an exclusive LIVE on Instagram. The actor was his candid self and left us laughing with his witty replies. From pulling 's leg to revealing about learning to cook, Parth entertained his fans quite well and left them enthralled. He, in fact, even hinted that he might make his film debut this year and apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he is looking forward to his web show as well. The teaser for the show was unveiled a few months ago.

Parth, firstly shared that right now he is cooking and doing the household chores as like us, he is also in home quarantine. He, however, shared that he connects on a video call with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang and they keep sharing cooking tips and help each other. Not just that, Parth revealed apart from that, he is also playing play station and is currently not working out too much. Not just that, he opened up on his love for Avengers series and when asked if he had to wake up as one, who would he want to be. Parth replied that with Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr dead in the series, he might want to return as Iron Man.

He also shared some really cool series to binge-watch during this time. Moving on, he had the perfect pickup line for his haters and also revealed what changes would he make if he was given the liberty to write the script for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also shared why it is important to stay indoors and revealed the qualities of a girl he would date. The fit actor also opened up on Kaisi Hai Yaariyan and his love for Manik Malhotra. Well, that was indeed a fun-filled chat. So, if you missed it on Instagram. WATCH it here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

