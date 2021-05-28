Parth Samthaan hopes normalcy returns back; Says ‘Never expected there’d be a second wave of Coronavirus’

Parth Samthaan urges people to get themselves vaccinated as it is the need of the hour. Read on to know more.

The world came to halt with the unexpected Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Everyone got stuck inside their home and everything was closed. People started living with new normal. But India was once again hit by the second wave of COVID 19. People were losing life and the health system of the country failed. Sharing on the same, television actor Parth Samthaan said that it was unexpected.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I never expected that the second wave of Coronavirus will come and there will be such huge difference in the numbers. Till last year we thought that this is a phase and it will pass but look we are back where we were last year. This is very unfortunate. People are losing their lives.” To note, the actor has taken his first jab of vaccination. He had tested positive for COVID 19 last year.

But at the same time, he also hoped that things return to normalcy soon. He even urged fans to get themselves vaccinated as it for the welfare of us only. “We have to follow what the government is doing. They all are doing for our good and this is the only way,” he added.

The actor is currently in the US. He was last seen in the web series ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’. He essayed the role of Nawab and was highly appreciated for his role. He is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars in the lead role.

