Parth Samthaan jets off to Goa for a vacay after wrapping up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay; See post

After concluding shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu has taken a trip to Goa. He gave a glimpse of his relaxing holiday on his social media handle. Take a look.

Taking a break is important! A holiday can help you relieve stress, relax your body and mind, and rejuvenate your energies. Especially, if you've been working for a long time at stretch, a short vacay can be a chance to improve one's physical and mental wellbeing. Speaking of this, Parth Samthaan has jetted off to Goa after wrapping up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor has taken a trip to the much-loved tourist state for a relaxing holiday after concluding his shoots for KZK. While Parth has been away from social media for quite some time, yesterday, the actor shared a story on his Instagram handle. He gave a glimpse of his vacay, wherein he is seen enjoying amidst nature and its beauty. In a small clip, Parth is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a cap on his head and looks handsome as ever. He is seen posing for the camera whilst surrounded by trees, the view is absolutely scenic.

While he did not divulge into details about his holiday, he captioned the clip as 'Goa!' and we understand Parth's feeling. The handsome hunk seems to be all relaxed and peaceful as he enjoys some time in the 'Pearl of the Orient.' Well, Parth's decision to take a holiday seems to be a smart move, as the actor is all set to begin shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web show next month (October). So, this holiday is a much-needed break for Parth.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Meanwhile, Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also stars Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika) and (Mr. Bajaj) in the lead roles. The KZK team wrapped up shoots last week, and the show will air its last episode on October 3 (2020). What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: When Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes left fans soaked in romance with their dance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×