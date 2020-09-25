Parth Samthaan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Thank you for loving Anurag Basu; will miss this more than anything

Parth Samthaan opens up on Kasautii Zindagii Kay exit, thanks fans for the unconditional love and support they extended in the last two years.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airings its last week episode in the coming week. The show ends on October 3 after a successful two years run. The makers had brought back a love saga which had hit the small screen 19 years with Season 2 in 2018 amid huge promotional noise including who launched the show with Ekta Kapoor. Due to continuing low TRP, the show is now being pulled off air.

Reminiscing his journey on the show, Parth Samthaan said, “ Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything.”

Parth is currently in Goa for a sabbatical before he begins shooting for his web show. The actor will now be focusing on new projects and is pretty excited for his journey ahead.

