  1. Home
  2. tv

Parth Samthaan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Thank you for loving Anurag Basu; will miss this more than anything

Parth Samthaan opens up on Kasautii Zindagii Kay exit, thanks fans for the unconditional love and support they extended in the last two years.
18711 reads Mumbai
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' last scene in Kasautii Zindagii KayParth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' last scene in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airings its last week episode in the coming week. The show ends on October 3 after a successful two years run. The makers had brought back a love saga which had hit the small screen 19 years with Season 2 in 2018 amid huge promotional noise including Shah Rukh Khan who launched the show with Ekta Kapoor. Due to continuing low TRP, the show is now being pulled off air. 

Reminiscing his journey on the show, Parth Samthaan said, “ Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything.”

Also read: Parth Samthaan jets off to Goa for a vacay after wrapping up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay; See post

Parth is currently in Goa for a sabbatical before he begins shooting for his web show. The actor will now be focusing on new projects and is pretty excited for his journey ahead. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement