Parth Samthaan, Kishwer Merchant, Niti Taylor pose by the beach as they announce wrap of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 is very soon going to be on-air. The show has a massive fan following and it made Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor the youth icon of the telly industry. Owing to the immense success of the first season, the makers brought the second and third seasons as well. Now after massive demand from the fans, the makers are back with the fourth season of the show. The actors recently announced the wrap of the shoot with a happy faces post.

Kishwer Merchant, who has been a crucial part of the show from the first season, will also be seen in the new season. The actress recently shared a post on social media, where she is posing with Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor at the beach. Kishwer looks stunning in a blue loose fit co-ord set. Niti Taylor looked charming in a floral print long dress. Parth Samthaan had sported a brown t-shirt with white checker pants and a denim shirt. Kishwer had shared in the post, “This Love-Hate Relation is my favourite #kyys4onvoot It's a wrap for me, thanks guys .. enjoyed shooting with u guys this season too”

See post here-

Parth Samthaan teased her in the comment section as he wrote, “See you in season -9”, Niti Taylor also responded, “It’s such a nice picture”. Numerous fans also showered love to the photo. One wrote, “Wasn't ready for this last day”, another said, “Damn you guys omg thank you”. A user wrote, “i don't know what to say, seriously, JUST WANT TO SAY WE LOVE ALL OF YOU FROM THE CORE OF OUR HEART”, “We want season 100 of KYY”, “This is soo so special uffff thanks mam for this moment you shared with us.” Many others dropped hearts and crying emojis.

