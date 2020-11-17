Parth Samthaan looks 'classy' in ethnic wear as he celebrates Bhai Dhooj and New Year; Shares endearing PHOTOS

Parth Samthaan gave glimpses of his Bhai Dooj celebrations with his sisters and also sent heartwarming New Year wishes to his fans. Take a look at Parth's dapper traditional look here.

Parth Samthaan, like several others, was soaked in the festive mood. The actor had taken a small break from his hectic schedule to meet his family on Diwali. He had travelled to Pune, his hometown, after five long months, and made sure to make the most of his time with his loved ones. Parth, who is an avid social media user, also kept his extended family aka fans happy as he shared glimpses of his festive celebrations with family.

Yesterday, the handsome hunks shared some heartwarming pictures with his sisters, as he celebrated the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dhooj. From clicking beautiful pictures with them to spending quality time with his 'behenas,' Parth did it all to bring a smile to their faces. The young actor decked up in yet another traditional outfit and looked dapper. He wore a plain white Kurta Pajama along with a shimmery blue jacket and looked every bit classy. With ethnic chappals, his long tresses neatly set with a hairband, rough beard look, and a tikka on his forehead, Parth swooned his fans with his perfect 'traditional festive look.'

Not only did the talented actor shared a sneak peek of his 'sibling love,' but also extended warm New Year wishes to his fans. 'Wish you all a prosperous New year. Paadvya cha hardik shubecha,' wrote Parth. Parth's BFF and former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Pooja Banerjee was all hearts for Parth's traditional avatar.

Take a look at Parth's posts here:

After spending a gala time with his family, Parth is back to the bay, which is Mumbai. The actor has sunk into the 'work mode' already and has begun shooting for his digit debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

