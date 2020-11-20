  1. Home
Parth Samthaan looks at his FIRST photoshoot and it shows he was ready to rule the showbiz; See Pic

Parth Samthaan recently took down the memory lane as she shared a throwback picture from his first photoshoot, and fans can't stop crushing over his amazing transformation. Take a look.
Mumbai
Parth Samthaan is hands down one of the most talented, handsome, and loved celebrities of the entertainment industry. The young actor began his journey eight years ago with a slow start as he featured in 'episodic' of a show. However, in the same year, he bagged a lead role in a youth-centric show, thus proving hard work always pays off. 

It was in 2014, just two years after his kick-start, Parth took the Television industry by storm as Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Niti Taylor (Nandini). The two together made heads turn with their acting skills and chemistry. Well, this was just the beginning of Parth to rule the showbiz world. Today, Prath is counted among the most versatile actors in the industry, and rightly so, cause he can nail any character. The handsome hunk enjoys a 'massive fan following' on social media. He ensures to keep them engaged with glimpses from his personal and professional life, almost every day. 

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan looks 'classy' in ethnic wear as he celebrates Bhai Dhooj and New Year; Shares endearing PHOTOS

Recently, Parth took down memory lane as he shared a rare picture of himself from his first photoshoot.' Yes, the actor looked back in time, when he first faced the camera professionally and posed for some dashing pictures. In the photo, Parth is seen flaunting his casual style as a white blazer with a monochrome checkered shirt and denim jeans. With messy hair and a perfect jawline, Parth's look is just 'super cool.' While he is avoiding making direct eye contact with the camera, his confidence is quite evident. This picture proves that Parth was 'ready to rule the showbiz and make hearts flutter with his charm.' 

Take a look at Parth's post here: 

Meanwhile, Parth was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes aka Prerna. Now, the actor is all set to take over the OTT platform with his digital debut and is shooting for the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan shares a smoking hot PIC with a philosophical caption; Erica Fernades drops a 'witty' comment

Credits :Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Love

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Cute

