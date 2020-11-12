Parth Samthaan looks 'stunningly refreshing' in a post workout selfie but his cheeky caption steals the show

Parth Samthaan recently gave a glimpse of his post-workout look, and the glow on his face has left wowed his fans. However, it is his 'romantic twist' to the caption that has caught everyone's attention. Read on.

Change is important. Especially, a change in one's lifestyle is 'necessary.' A few days ago, Telly Town's hottie Parth Samthaan informed fans that he is taking the route of a 'healthy lifestyle' from now on. Though he was a little upset as he had to ditch his favourite lip-smacking food items, he was all pumped up to 'eat, live and drink' healthy. Not only did he give up on junk food, but also activated his 'workout mode'.

If you have been following Parth's Instagram handle, you might now 'how hard' the young lad is working out. He has been sharing sneak peeks of his intense workout sessions, motivating others to sweat it out. However, for a change, this time, Parth gave a glimpse of his post-workout look and it has created a storm. Just a few hours ago, Parth shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram, leaving everyone awestruck. The actor looked 'stunningly refreshing' as he relaxed on grass after a heavy workout sesh. The glow on his face, his inquisitive brown eyes, no-make look, and messy hair, will make you scream 'OMG! so handsome.'

While Parth looks charming in this picture, it is his cheeky caption that is stealing the show. The talented actor gave a 'romantic twist' to his caption, leaving fans gaga. He wrote, 'If I lay here, would you lay next to me..and forget the world.' Well, within moments, Parth's post grabbed eyeballs, and fans said a 'big yes.' They complimented Parth's look and showered him with love.

However, the funniest comment was from Parth's 'bro' and former Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-star Sahil Anand. He commented and asked, 'Aren't you tired.' Fans couldn't stop gushing over Sahil's comments on Parth's post.

Take a look at Parth's recent post here:

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his digital debut 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.' He also shot for a music video in Goa recently, details of which are still under wraps. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

