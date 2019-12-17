Parth Samthaan looks suave as he poses against the backdrop of a pristine seashore; View Pic

Parth Samthaan, who is quite active on social media, took to his Instagram to share yet another cool picture of himself. Check out the photo right here.

Parth Samthaan is one of the popular actors right now. He has been enchanting the audience with his acting chops. For the unversed, he is playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. The actor, who is quite active on social media, took to his Instagram to share yet another cool picture of himself. It seems that the same is a throwback photo when he was traveling. He captioned the same as, "Kabhi lehron ki baatein suni hain ?? Ek Ajeeb kism ka Sukoon milta hain Buenas tardes #traveldiaries #travelphotography."

The actor was recently in the news when he announced that he bought a new swanky car. He posted several pictures and videos and we have to say that he and his mother both looked super happy as he bought the SUV. For Parth, the year has been amazing considering he also fulfilled his big dream of owning a home in Mumbai. For the unversed, in March this year, the actor shared pictures of his new home on his Instagram handle.

Check out the picture right below.

He had captioned the same as,"Gift to my Parents --MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI?This feeling is beyond happy!! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your 'home sweet home' asap. So with god's blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist? #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya." The actor was hitting headlines when he refuted the rumours of him dating his co-star Erica Fernandes.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More