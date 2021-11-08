Is Parth Samthaan manifesting Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 4? Actor asks fans what they have to say

Parth Samthaan is among the leading actors in the television sector and has a massive fan following on social media. The actor was last seen in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, where he played the role of Anurag Basu. The actor shot to fame with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, in which he was starring with actress Niti Taylor. In his recent post, he has dropped hint about the new season of his superhit series.

Parth Samthaan is a hot favourite among the fans and has become the heartthrob of the small screen with his killer looks and acting chops. The actor is known for his cute smile and the chocolate boy looks. The handsome actor is one of the very few actors who enjoys a great fan following on Instagram.

The fans are of the actor are very excited due to his latest post on Instagram. He has made a grand announcement on social media about his upcoming project. From the previous interviews of the actor, he had often spoken about his deep love for the post. The actor has hinted about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 4 and fans can't keep calm. He shared in the captions, “Let’s see what y’all have to say about this one ??? #kyy4”

See post here-

On the work front, he recently made his debut on the digital platform. His web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu received good reviews from fans. In the series, he essayed the role of Gangster Nawab. He was also featured in THE romantic song Rimjhim which was highly popular among his fans.



