Parth Samthaan is 'mighty impressed' with Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's song 'Juda Kar Diya'

Erica Fernandes' former co-star Parth Samthaan is 'smitten' by her latest release 'Juda Kar Diya' with Harshad Chopda. Here's how he reacted to EriShad's music video.

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda 'finally' spread their magic yesterday (December 8). The duo's much-anticipated music video, 'Juda Kar Diya' finally released, and within a few moments, it created a storm. With EriShad's loving chemistry, the heartbreaking song touched the hearts of many and became an instant hit on YouTube. Erica and Harshad's fans, who had been longing to see them in a single frame, were mesmerized by their impactful performances in the emotional track.

While fans couldn't stop praising Erica and Harshad, a close to the actress was also left 'smitten' by Juda Kar Diya. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Parth Samthaan. Yes, Parth was 'mighty impressed' with Erica and Harshad's execution in Juda Kar Diya. He complimented the duo and lauded them for putting up such a beautiful song. Sharing the poster of Juda Kar Diya, Parth expressed, 'Great job guys, amazingly portrayed,' and tagged Erica and Harshad.

Just like many fans, Parth was also excited to see Erica and Harshad's camaraderie in the music video, and it looks like he is overwhelmed with the outcome too. Juda Kar Diya is a heartbreaking song, which shows the pain, sorrow, and grief of losing the love of your life forever. Within a few hours of its release, the song crossed the one million mark on YouTube.

Take a look at Parth's reaction to EriShad's song here:

Meanwhile, Parth and Erica shared screen space in Ekta Kapoor's Kasuatii Zindagii Kay as Anurag and Prerna. Many adored their onscreen chemistry was adored and shipped them as 'AnuPre.' What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Parth and Erica's bond? How did you like Erica and Harshad together in the song? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

