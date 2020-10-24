Parth Samthaan misses being in Kolkata during festive season; Shares throwback pic from Durga Puja celebration

During the festive season of Navratri, Parth Samthaan recalls the fun he had during Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata last year.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has affected over 78 lakh people across the country, has also changed the way of celebrations in India. The virus outbreak has taken a toll on massive celebrations and has also dampened the festive spirit. Interestingly, it is that time of the year, when the nation usually welcomed the festive season with zeal and gaiety. However, the COVID 19 effect is evident during the festive season of Navratri. However, everyone has found their own way of celebrating the holy occasion keeping the COVID 19 precautions in mind.

Amid this, Parth Samthaan has shared a heartfelt post about missing being in Kolkata at the time of Durga Puja. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a throwback video in his Instagram story from Durga Puja celebrations in 2019. The video was apparently shot during the Durga celebrations in Kolkata. In the video, Parth was seen seeking blessing Maa Durga in a pandal. He captioned the image as “How I miss Kolkata at this time of the year!! #throwback to last year… Jai maa Durga.”

Take a look at Parth Samthaan missing Durga Puja Celebrations in Kolkata:

Talking about the work front, Parth Samthaan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandez. He was seen essaying the role of Anurag Basu in the popular family drama and had won hearts with his stint in the show. Besides, his sizzling chemistry with co-star Erica also became the talk of the town and there were reports about their love affair. However, Parth has dismissed the rumours and clarified that they are just great friends.

