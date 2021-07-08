Parth Samthaan is missing romance in acting; Says 'I wish to play a character where I have some sort of hold'

Parth Samthaan shares that he wishes to do romance on-screen and wants to do a role that has integrity.

Heartthrob and a remarkable actor Parth Samthaan, shared on his social media about reaching the end of his US tour. The actor had been traveling all over the US with cities including New York, Texas, Michigan, and others. He was very active on social media during the entire vacation, and had been sharing pictures and videos of various places he has been to, in the last few days. The actor recently conducted a live session on his social media and answered questions about his trip and work.

The fans of the actor shared that they loved the chemistry of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor. They asked him if there will be a fourth season of their show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. To which, the actor said that it is not sure and might not be possible. The actor also said that he had talked to the writers of the show about the next season, but they told him that the happy ending for the couple has already been shown.

Talking about his upcoming show, he said, “I am looking forward to do something romantic, something on the lines of KYY. Romance is my forte. I am missing romance in acting. I want to play a character where the guy has the intensity and I have some sort of hold. The character is passionate towards the girl and his life. I miss playing that romantic guy. Very soon, you guys will be able to watch it as I hope something works out. I am missing out on romance on-screen.”

Parth was last seen in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he was seen romancing Erica Fernandes. The handsome hunk also shared that he will be catching up with the Kasautii team after he returns to India.

