Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor continue the madness as they channel their inner Joey & Rachel from Friends; Watch

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan duo Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor continued their lockdown madness together as they turned Joey and Rachel from Friends in their latest video. Take a look.

Boredom amidst the Coronavirus lockdown has caught us all. It's been almost 2 months that we all are locked in our homes, and if you're bored too, Telly Town's cutest jodi is here to your rescue. Well, we're talking about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan duo Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, who are here to entertain you yet again. Yes, the young stars have dropped in another surprise for their fans as they continue their 'lockdown madness' together. And 'MaNan' fans just can't keep calm.

While last time, Parth and Niti were seen flaunting their dancing skills, this time they are doing something that they're absolutely good at, 'acting.' However, it's not their usual daily soap thing, the duo channeled their inner Joey and Rachel from Friends. Yes, you read that right! Parth recently shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen enacting a scene from the much-loved American sitcom with the cutesy Niti. In the video, the two are seen mouthing some hilarious dialogues, wherein they are wanting to reveal about Monica and Chandler’s secret affair. But with their arguments, they end up keeping mum. Well, we must say, they certainly nailed it, and their expressions are just too cute to handle.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Parth posted the video, fans went berserk over their cute chemistry. They showered them with loads of love and praises. And many were reminded of their adorable nok-jhok as Manik and Nandini. Parth's fromer Kasautii Zindagii Ki co-star , also applauded them for their performance. Well, it only makes us want to see them sharing screen space again. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying Parth and Niti's quarantine craziness? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan takes virtual dance lessons from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co star Niti Taylor; MaNan fans are excited

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×