Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchantt pose ahead of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 release; PICS

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor was a hit show amongst young audiences and had massive fan followers. Parth and Niti's on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Considering the love of the fans, the makers are back with the new season of the much-loved show. Yes, you heard it right! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will soon bless your screens with unlimited romance and drama.

Parth and Niti are coming together for the new season of the popular show and have already started shooting. Joining them will be popular actress Kishwer Merchantt and actor Ayaz Khan. Today, Kishwer dropped a group picture featuring her, Parth, Niti and Ayaz and in the caption, she wrote, "coming Soon .. on Voot #kaisiyehyaariyan". Fans are very excited to watch Niti and Parth's on-screen magic again.

Earlier, today, Parth dropped a small clip on his Instagram story from the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4, and sharing this, he wrote, "Last few days to go. KYY4 on Voot".

About Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows which has a massive fan following. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2 went off the air on December 31, 2015, and makers had to come back with its third season on popular demand in 2019. Now the show is being renewed for its 4th season and we cannot keep calm as the most-loved Parth and Niti are soon going to come together again. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will soon start streaming on an OTT platform.

