Parth Samthaan with Niti Taylor in KYY or Erica Fernandes in KZK; Which pair's chemistry is better? COMMENT

Parth Samthaan has worked with two beautiful actresses, Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which actress's chemistry do you like with the actor more? Comment down below.

Think of the actor with good looks and even good acting skills, and Parth Samthaan's name is bound to come. Parth is one of the finest and talented actors we have in the Indian Television industry. He started his acting journey with small roles in episodic shows back in 2012. Ever since his first appearance on TV, Parth proved his mettle in acting and performance. However, it is two years after his first appearance on TV, i.e. in the year 2014, and since then the actor has been ruling the hearts of millions.

While the actor has done several shows, two of his shows remain close to everyone's hearts. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While his acting skills in both the shows were lauded, it was his chemistry with his co-actresses in these shows that made headlines quite often. Yes, Parth's chemistry with his co-stars in his two most-loved shows became the talk-of-the-town and it also made him one of the most desirable men in the tinsel ville.

In 2014, Parth was seen in a youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite the cutie Niti Taylor. While Parth played Manik Malhotra, Niti was seen as Nandini Murthy. The revolved around college life, friendships, love, and breakups. It focuses on a group of friends popularly known as the FAB-5, capturing the drama which unfolds in their lives as they are entangled in the relationships. The show became a rage among the younger generation. Parth and Niti's chemistry set the stage on fire, and they were showered with immense love as Manan and Nandini. Fans loved the two young actors so much on-screen that they coined a special term for their jodi 'MaNan.' Recently, the show began its re-run amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Later, in 2018, Parth made heads turn as he came on-screen to play the iconic role of Anurag Basu for Kasautii Zindagii Kay's reboot version. This time, he was paired opposite Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma. While initially many had apprehensions, if Parth and Erica would be able to justify the roles, but they did and how! Though they are paired opposite each other for the first time, their chemistry is just on point. Today, Parth and Erica have a separate fan base, both for their onscreen bond and off-screen equation. Fans not only ship for AnuPre but also Parica, as they love to see the duo having a gala time in each other's company.

The handsome actor shares a warm bond with both, Niti and Erica. In fact, his bond with the actresses is so strong that their link-up rumours made headlines several times. However, he rubbished them all and cleared that Niti and Erica are his good buddies. Well, we understand it is the most difficult choice to make as both the jodi's look extremely good together, but we have to ask, Who do you think looks better opposite Parth Samthaan on-screen, Niti Taylor or Erica Fernandes? Which pair do you think has better chemistry, Parth-Niti, or Parth-Erica? Who are you rooting for MaNan or AnuPre? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below and don't forget to tell us, why you chose the pair.

