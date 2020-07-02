Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor or Param Singh & Harshita Gaur; Which young reel life pair do you like more? VOTE

Which former on-screen jodi do you think had a better chemistry, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan or Param Singh and Harshita Gaur in Sadda Haq. Take the poll and let us know who is your favourite.

Indian Television has given us many on-screen jodis, and maybe it is the magic of these reel-life couples that keep her glued to our TV screens. Undoubtedly, the storyline plays an important part, but it is also a fact that the 'lead pair' is the 'soul' of the shows. Their cuteness, romance, innocence, and love-hate camaraderie is what makes the daily soap 'special.' While we have had ample TV jodis, who has swooned us, but some still stay with us even after the show is over. Today, we're going to talk about two young reel-life pairs that made a special place in everyone's heart.

In 2013, we were introduced to Harshita Gaur as Sanyukta Aggarwal and Param Singh as Randhir Singh Shekhawat with Channel V's show 'Sadda Haq.' The duo kept the viewers hooked despite never-ending separations, misunderstandings, and spats. Much to everyone's surprise, Sanyukta and Randhir were at loggerheads with each other despite being head-over-heels in love. Their strong personalities and never-bow-down nature were adored by the viewers. Their bitter-sweet relationship made many skip a heartbeat, and fans affectionately called them 'SanDhir.' Harshita Gaur and Param Singh's pair became extremely popular and viewers went bonkers about the two.

A year later, in 2014, another young couple was introduced to the Indian TV audience. Yes, we're talking about Parth Samthaan (Manik Malhotra) and Niti Taylor (Manik Malhotra) of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Yet another youth-based show with a cute duo, made several heads turn. The two have made a mark as MaNan' and their chemistry is still deep-rooted in the hearts of millions. Whenever they come together in a single frame, the screen is set ablaze. Their love story was unique, relatable, and heartwarming. It was Parth and Niti's adorable and natural performance that hit the right chord with the viewers. Even today, whenever they come together, it is fireworks all around, maybe that is the power of MaNan and ParNi.

Well, we know there's no comparison to be drawn, but there's no denying that both the pairs have set a benchmark that is hard to break. So, we ask, which former on-screen jodi do you think had a better chemistry, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan or Param Singh and Harshita Gaur in Sadda Haq? Which young reel life pair do you like more, Parth-Niti or Param-Harshita? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×