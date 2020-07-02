Parth Samthaan opens up on battling depression during lockdown; Thanks his fans & loved ones for their support

Parth Samthaan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he talks about battling depression and sadness amidst the lockdown period. Read on for further details.

Parth Samthaan happens to be one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry. It won’t be wrong to call him one of the heartthrobs of telly town. The actor has given stellar performances in many shows till date. However, he initially rose to fame post his stint in the youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. The actor now enjoys a huge fan following on social media for all the obvious reasons. He is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor often keeps on sharing updates related to his daily life on social media. Parth, however, has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which deserves attention. He has opened up about battling depression amidst the lockdown period in this long note that reads, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over.. We are Ready!!! To face this world againnnn!!!!”

Check out Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post below:

As can be seen above, the actor has also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, friends, and loved ones for helping him and influencing him to be a better and positive person. On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Parth Samthaan is currently seen in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which he plays the role of Anurag. He has been paired up opposite Erica Fernandes in the show that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

