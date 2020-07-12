Parth Samthaan positive for COVID 19: Hina Khan, Niti Taylor, Arjun Bijlani & others pray for speedy recovery

Hina Khan, Niti Taylor, Arjun Bijlani, Sahil Anand and many others wished for Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan's speedy recovery as she revealed that he has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

In a shocking and equally sad piece of news, it was revealed that Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Yes, the young actor has been tested COVID-19 positive. He took to his social media handle to confirm that he has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Sharing a picture on his Instagram Parth revealed that he had mild symptoms, and thus got himself checked for the virus, and the results have come positive.

As soon as Parth shared this news of being COVID-19 positive, his fans were left extremely worried. They flooded his comment section with messages for quick recovery and good health. Not only his fans but many of his friends from the industry also commented on the post wishing for his speedy recovery and praying for his good health. , his former KZK co-star, who played the role of Komolika wrote, You will be fine my friend. Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away'. Parth's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Niti Taylor also sent in her wishes and wrote, 'Parth wishing you a speedy recovery. Good health and strength come your way. Take care, be safe.'

The young actor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sahil Anand asked him to take good care of his health, while his good friend Ariah Agarwal wrote, 'Take care you. You’re a strong boy, this will pass like a breeze! God bless you.' TV actor also commented sharing a useful tip, 'Take care and please take steam 2 to 3 times.'

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay took to her Instagram handle to share their statement and wrote, 'All necessary precautions are being taken, SOPs being followed. For us at Balaji, Health & Safety comes first, above all else! Take care. Jai Mata Di.'

Take a look at Parth and Ekta's posts here:

For the unversed, the actor had got back to Mumbai a few weeks ago from Hyderabad to resume his shoots for the romantic saga. The show also stars Erica Fernades and in the lead roles, and shootings have been stopped after Parth's infection. The cast and crew of KZK have been advised to get themselves tested, and precautionary measures are being taken by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

