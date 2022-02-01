Parth Samthaan puts on dancing shoes in new music video ‘Single Saiyaan’; Teaser out

Parth Samthaan is among the most popular actors of the television industry. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He gained popularity from his first show Kaisi Ye Yaariyaan and he was also appreciated for his acting in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, he was paired with Erica Fernandes. He will be soon be seen in a new music video named Single Saiyaan. The teaser of the song has been released on social media.

Parth Samthaan has shared a teaser of his upcoming music video, named Single Saiyaan. The peppy number is sure to make you groove along with him. The actor is seen in a traditional wear with a mirror work golden kurta and white pyjamas. He is seen dancing with Sukriti Kakkar and Prakriti Kakkar. Parth wrote in the caption, “Time to put your dancing shoes on because the #SingleSaiyaaan 's are on their way! Teaser Out Now on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel, comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga.” The song will release on February 3.

Parth Samathaan was last seen in a music video, Rimjhim, which was loved by his fans. On the work front, he made his debut on the digital platform. His web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu was hailed by fans. In the series, he essayed the role of gangster Nawab. He was also featured in a romantic song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' which also stars Khushali Kumar.



