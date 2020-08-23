Parth Samthaan REVEALS he'll return to social media soon as he thanks fans for support: Crazy me will be back

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture as he announced his return to social media soon. Here's his note to fans.

Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved and adored actors in the Indian Television industry. At a young age, he has captured millions of hearts with his amazing acting chops, powerful performance, and friendly nature. Parth's fans received a major shock a few weeks ago when news of him opting out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay broke out. However, there was something else also that was bothering his fans, Parth's absence from social media. Somewhere in July beginning, Parth had mentioned that he is going 'off' social media for some time, and ever since then, his fans have been missing him.

Though the actor gave some glimpses from his personal life in the fast few weeks, Parth did not completely return to social media and interact with his fans. The handsome hunk's fans have been requesting him to a comeback on social media as they miss his fun-loving antics a lot, and looks like Parth has now finally heard their requests. Yesterday (August 22, 2020), after a long time, Parth took to his Instagram handle to post a throwback picture and announced his return to social media soon. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ: When Parth Samthaan was immersed in festive spirit as he sang a devotional song on Ganesh Chaturthi; WATCH

Parth posted an old picture, wherein he is seen looking hot AF, and revealed that he is soon going to be back on social media as he expressed his gratitude towards fans for their consistent support and love. Parth expressed, 'Hey there, hope everyone's good and healthy! I know I have been away from Social media for some time now, but I do intend to come back the soonest. Thank you for your support and love. Stay blessed, Crazy me will be back soon.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Within moments of Parth announcing his return to social media soon, and fans couldn't stop gushing over him. They were extremely excited about the news and took to the comments section to reveal how much they miss and love him. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan looks unrecognisable in an UNSEEN photo from his childhood with mother

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×