Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand drop by to meet Pooja Banerjee, pose with her & baby Sana; PIC

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal embraced parenthood last month. On March 12, the actress and her husband welcomed their first child. And a few days back they finally revealed the name of their daughter. She wrote a letter to her husband addressing him as Sana's father which indicated her daughter's name. Recently, Sahil Anand dropped an adorable group picture on Instagram, calling it a perfect family picture. He posted a picture wherein he can be seen sitting beside Pooja Banerjee. The picture also features Aakansha Shukla, Shreya Nehal, Parth Samthaan and baby Sana.

In the click, Aakansha can be seen holding baby Sana in her hands, while Pooja and Shreya look at her with all love. Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand smiled as they posed for the camera. Sahil also penned a beautiful caption while sharing the picture. He wrote, "Perfect family picture......few missing So happy for u @poojabanerjeee @sandeepsejwal for your little baby girl #sana. Also Will miss you a lot. C u very sooooonnnnnn".

Take a look:

On the work front, Sahil Anand has featured in movies like Babloo Happy Hai and Student Of The Year. He also participated in Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 as a wildcard contestant. While Pooja Banerjee was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya; however, she later quit the show due to her pregnancy.

