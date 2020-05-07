Parth Samthaan sends out birthday wishes to 'cutie' Erica Fernandes, says 'birthday treat pending'

Parth Samthaan has an adorable birthday wish for Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes and we are in awe. Check out the post right here.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is celebrating her birthday today and well, her co-stars have definitely showered her with all the love. Sending out birthday wishes to the actress is also her co-star Parth Samthaan. Earlier in the day, aka Komolika wished her too and wrote, 'From my birthday to yours, sending you the vibe honey. Happy Birthday, love. Big big hug to you. Just be the way you are. Have fun.

Meanwhile, Parth took to social media to wish the actress with an adorable photo of the duo, and well, this definitely makes us want to see them on screen, real soon. Parth also went on to mention how his treat is pending since her birthday came in quarantine. And well, we definitely think this is something that all the birthday boys and girls are getting a lot. In the post, he also sent out loads of love and happiness with a sweet caption to go with it.

Check out Parth Samthaan's birthday wish for Erica Fernandes:

Meanwhile, Erica has been currently spending her time indulging in all creative things, including the likes of painting, some yoga, and many other activities. Her social media is abuzz with photos of all things and she keeps her fans updated with the same. Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday nd a great year ahead!

