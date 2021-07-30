Parth Samthaan shares an adorable PIC with his mother & tells the world who is the real boss

Parth Samthaan, the popular actor in the television industry, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and always treats his fans with lovely pictures. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has recently returned from his holidays in the US. He had been sharing a lot of pictures from the beautiful destination. Today, he has shared a picture with his mother and he is looking adorable. But it is his caption that has grabbed everyone’s attention and even fans are also relating with it.

He has written, “My mom - “Beta Maine tujhse zyaada duniya Dekhi hain ,mujhe sab pataa hain” As soon as he posted the picture, it took no time in going viral. Fans dropped comments saying, “meri ammi ka bilkul same kehna hain.” Another fan wrote, “And the caption is relatable AF.” Others dropped laughing emoji in the comment section. In the photo, Parth is seen smiling as his mother tries to pull his cheeks. He is very close to his mother and always shares his childhood picture with her.

His co-actor Shubhaavi Choksey wrote, “Hahahahahah tooooo cute touch wood.”

On the work front, he has recently made his debut on the digital platform with a web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He received an overwhelming response from the fans. In the series, he essayed the role of gangster Nawab. He was also featured in a romantic song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' which also stars Khushali Kumar. The actor had also revealed that he is going to make his Bollywood debut opposite superstar .

