Parth Samthaan shares BTS PICS from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4; Fans excited for Manik's return

Parth Samthaan is among the leading names in the telly industry. He has been part of numerous successful TV shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan three seasons, Kasauti Zindagii Ki and others. His romantic chemistry with Niti Taylor in his first show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was a massive hit. The duo had become youth icons and the on-screen couple has a massive fan following now also. Seeing the love of the fans, the makers are back with the new season of the much-loved show. The actor recently shared a post on social media, where he is seen on a grand stage.

In the post shared by the actor, he looks dapper in a white t-shirt and shimmery jacket, along with black straight-fit trousers. His hair is tied in a ponytail and has sported a chain. Fans are going gaga over his stylish looks as he dons the character of Manik, for the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. Parth is seen standing on a concert stage with a mic near his mouth. The fans of the show are very excited their beloved character Manik is back on screens. Parth wrote in the captions, “There is nothing like being on stage #music #junoon #manik #comingsoon‼️”

See post here-

Scarlett Rose commented, “This look is so Hollywood”, Ariah Agarwal commented, “Ohooo heroooo”. Karan Jotwani wrote, “ooo manik”. The fans are going berserk over his looks as one wrote, “Manik Malhotra the hotshot”, “Setting the Stage on Fire” another said. A user wrote, “Ahh! Waiting eagerly to watch you performing again on stage!!”, another said, “A Fangirl In Me Screaming Manikkkkkkkkkk”, “Someone’s looking burning hot”, “Omggggg not me going gaga over this look”, among numerous other comments.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are coming together for the new season of the popular show. They have already started shooting for the show and Niti often shares fun reels with other actors of the show.

