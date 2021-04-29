Parth Samthaan shares his 32 kg weight loss story due to mean comments; Says girls didn’t even talk to him

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Parth Samthaan is considered among the most handsome and attractive actors on the television screen. His charming looks and lean body have a huge fan following on social media and millions of girls are his fan. But this was not always the case with him as he shared in an interview that earlier he weighed 110 kgs. The actor revealed in a radio interview with Siddharth Kannan that he was very shy in his school days and was the last to be picked in the sports.

He said that he had a keen interest in sports but he was always picked last because of his weight. People took him for granted and girls didn’t even come near him. He was very shy and could not even talk to girls. He added that he was more interested in sports but as he was fat, he was sidelined. He was always left for the last.

He told that when someone commented on his weight, he would feel offended. Due to which he lost 32 kgs in four months, which was a huge achievement for him. After losing his weight, he reached the National level in table tennis and State level in lawn tennis.

Parth entered the acting world with the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and later played the lead role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role was immensely appreciated by the audience.

