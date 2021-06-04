Parth Samthaan shares his opinion on being part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4

Parth Samthaan opens up on the chances of the fourth season of the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and if he will be a part of it.

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and immensely loved actors on television screens. The actor started his career with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The show made him a star, further boosting his popularity. The actor is been regarded as one of the top celebrities on the silver screen. In a very short period, the actor has gained massive success and fame, along with the love of the fans.

Parth is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated on the places he goes to as well as the people he meets. The actor recently had a chat with TellyChakkar as he talked about his shows. The actor said, “A lot of people have been constantly questioning me about when Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is coming back. Well, I would like to say that I am really happy that the audience loves me not only for the shows I am doing currently but also for the show I have done in the past. I am humbled. For season 4, I would like to request you to ask the creative directors, creators, or writers about the same as I am not on a position to announce this. However, I am totally up for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 4!”

The actor was last seen in the reboot of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played the role of Anurag Basu, opposite Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna. The audience loved their onscreen chemistry and showered love on them. He also ventured into the OTT platform with the web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Also read- PHOTO: Parth Samthaan asks people to stay hydrated in a quirky Insta post; Check here

Share your comment ×