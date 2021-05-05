  1. Home
Parth Samthaan shares his technique to click a no filter selfie on social media

Television star Parth Samthaan took out time on Tuesday to demonstrate for fans how to take a 100 per cent natural selfie sans makeup or use of filter.
In his latest Instagram post, Parth strikes a pose in a tight-cropped frame. He is obviously at home owing to lockdown, and in the mood to try out some new angles for his cellphone camera lens.

"No filter/makeup selfie but yes my phone cover needs some make up," wrote Parth, alongside a photo that shows him trying to capture the perfect selfie in a black vest and flaunting a trimmed designer stubble.

He tagged the image with #stayhome and #stayhealthy, as an appeal amidst the ongoing second wave of Covid-19.

Parth is known for his roles of Manik Malhotra in "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" and Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay". His recent release is the action thriller web series "Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu".

 

 

 

