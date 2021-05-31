Parth Samthaan shares a PHOTO as he takes second dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Says ‘Mere do anmol shots ho gaye'

Parth Samthaan has completed his both doses of vaccination. He shared the news on his Instagram stories.

Actor Parth Samthaan is currently in Texas, USA, and has been sharing his travel pictures. His Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures. And recently he took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He even shared two pictures from the vaccination centre on his Instagram. The actor has also urged his fans to get themselves vaccinated and stay safe amid this pandemic. The actor had also contracted the virus and later recovered fully by taking the necessary treatment and precautions.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram stories, he wrote, ‘Mere do Anmol shots ho gaye poore," (My two precious shots are done). In the pictures, he is seen wearing a blue coloured sleeveless T-shirt and shorts. He is wearing his mask while taking the vaccine. He was last seen on the TV in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then he made his digital platform debut from the show ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu’. His performance was appreciated by the fans.

To note, he also stars in a music video Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar; it also featured Khushali Kumar in the lead.

Take a look at the picture here:

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he never expected that there will be a second wave too. "We all thought that this shall pass away but see we are back to square one. People need to follow what the government is doing," he added. He is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

