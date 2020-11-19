Parth Samthaan shares a smoking hot PIC with a philosophical caption; Erica Fernades drops a 'witty' comment

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka Parica's fans were yet again left awestruck as the latter dropped a quirky comment on the actor's jaw-dropping photo. Take a look.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the most-loved onscreen jodis on Indian Television. Ever since Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off-air last month, fans have been missing their firey chemistry on TV. However, the two are still keeping fans engaged all thanks to their fun-loving social media banters. Recently, Parica again caught everyone's attention, when Erica dropped a 'witty' comment on Parth's hot-hot post.

It so happened, Parth took to his Instagram handle to share a smoking hot picture of himself taking a dip in a pool. The actor looked every bit handsome and charming in his drenched look. While he looked charming, it was his eyes that had some magic in them, and he decided to keep his caption around them. The talented hunk took a philosophical route as he indirectly said 'eyes don't lie.' He wrote, 'Aankhen jhooth nahi bolti...padh lo toh saari shikayeten door ho jayegi.'

Erica was quick to pull Parth's leg on his philosophical caption and left a quirky comment. She wrote, 'Yaad kar liya aur kitaab bhi likh sakte hai (I have mugged this up, and now can even write a book on it). Erica's masti on Parth's post left their fans awestruck and they kept rooting for them. The actor's BFF Sraclette Rose was wowed by his hotness in the photo and wrote, 'Goa is making you look nicer.'

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Meanwhile, Erica played the role of Prerna Sharma, Parth Samthaan was seen as Anurag Basu in KZK. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Erica and Parth in another project? Are you missing AnuPre and Parica? Let us know in the comment section below.

