Parth Samthaan shares a 'spooky' BTS video as he shoots for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4; Watch

Parth Samthaan is one of the heartthrobs of the television industry who holds the charm which can make the girls go weak on their knees. The handsome hunk has proved to be a charmer and makes sure to keep your eyes glued to the television screens every time he takes over the screen. The actor started his career the with famous show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-starring Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one of the most popular youth-based shows which has a massive fan following. And, the show is now being renewed for its 4th season. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2 went off the air on December 31, 2015, and makers had to come back with its third season on popular demand in 2019. And, we cannot keep calm as the most-loved main lead duo Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are soon going to back!

Parth shared a BTS video in the stories section of Instagram as he shot for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Spooky house #kyy4". For those unaware, viewers loved Manik (played by Parth Samthaan) and Nandini's (played by Niti Taylor) love story and the onscreen chemistry of the duo.

On the work front, Parth Samthaan was last seen in the reboot of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played the role of Anurag Basu, opposite Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna. The audience loved their onscreen chemistry and showered love on them. He also ventured into the OTT platform with the web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

