Parth Samthaan shares a throwback photo and urges everyone to ‘Be home as it’s the need of the hour’

Parth Samthaan, who was recently seen in a web show, has urged his fans to stay at home and be safe as the Coronavirus cases in the country are rising.

Parth Samthaan, the handsome hunk of the television world, is currently basking in the success of his recent web series ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu’. The actor’s performance received a lot of love from the audience. Till now, his fans have watched him essaying chocolate boy role, but for this show, the actor shed off his popular image and showed his another side. In the web show, he plays a gangster. However, today the actor has shared a picture along with a thoughtful message, which is apt amid the current pandemic.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Parth wrote, “This phase shall come back soon ..... till then it’s important to be home and stay safe .. it’s the need of the hour .. stay healthy.” The country is witnessing a surge in cases. The Maharashtra Government has already extended the curfew till May 1. Many films and serials shootings have been stopped as a precautionary measure. Celebrities are also urging people to stay home and keep themselves safe. Coming back to Parth’s picture, he is looking very handsome as he is seen wearing blue shorts paired with a light pink shirt.

Actor also dropped an emoji in the comment section. Coming back to his web series, the young star has proved his versatility in this show.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor will soon be making his Bollywod debut in an starrer. He has confirmed it. The other details are still under wrap.

