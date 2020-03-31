Parth Samthaan shares VIDEO of cops felicitating boys breaking the quarantine rules & makes Hina Khan go ROFL

Parth Samthaan's post amid the Coronavirus lockdown will surely make you go ROFL. Take a look.

Coronavirus has created a lot of stress all over, especially after the 21-day lockdown. People are getting restless staying indoors all day long, but it is what it is. While many are diligently following the quarantine rules, some are still not understanding the severity of this deadly virus. They are taking things lightly and wandering about on the roads without any particular reason. If you're active on social media, you might have come across videos of the police using their laathis on such offenders, beating them return home.

However, looks like the police are also tired of taking it harshly, and has now another route to put forward their message. And Parth Samthaan recently gave his fans a glimpse of the cops 'new and quirky' way to punish people violating the social distancing rules. He shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein two police officers are seen felicitating citizens breaking the quarantine rule. Yes, with a puja thaali in hand the cops are honoring them for doing this 'good deed' (note the sarcasm!). Well, this new technique used by the police to teach citizens a lesson has been doing rounds on social media.

Parth shared this clip lauding this quirky idea and wrote, 'Epic!' Well, after seeing the video, Parth's former Kasautii Zindagii Kay also couldn't control her laughter and went all ROFL. She replied on the post with some laughing emojis.

Take a look at the video here:

To note, social media is filled with hilarious memes on Coronavirus, lockdown and this long-looking quarantine period. Well, in these times of panic, memes only seem to be a good stress-buster. And it is good to hold onto some good old humor in times of distress, especially when we continue to spend more time in close quarters. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

