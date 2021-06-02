Parth Samthaan shows his dance moves on favourite track from school days; It’s been ages dancing with friends

Parth Samthaan, who is currently in the USA, shared a reel video of himself, shaking a leg on ‘Say It Right’ by Nelly Furtado from the album, Loose. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Parth Samthaan is currently having a whale of a time in the USA. The handsome star also has been dropping glimpses of it on his social media. From sharing his alluring shirtless selfies to sharing his photos from his workout sessions, Parth has been the centre of attraction lately. Now, in his latest post, the actor has shown off his brilliant dance moves and that too, on one of his favourites tracks from school times.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star shared a reel video, wherein he can be seen dancing on ‘Say It Right’ by Nelly Furtado from 2006's album, Loose. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Just trying some dancing on reels since it’s been ages dancing with friends and yes this track was one of my favourites in school times #timbaland #nellyfurtado #sayitright.”

The talented star looked dapper in a plain white tee that he styled with a white track pant. His fans and followers can’t stop gushing over Parth’s dancing skills. One fan commented on the post, “Wohooooo those dance moves.” Another wrote, “Hey hawwttest dancer.”

Check out Parth Samthaan’s post below:

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is the latest celebrity to have received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He shared a photo of himself while taking the vaccination. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, “Mere do Anmol shots ho gaye poore.”

On the professional front, the 30-year-old actor was last seen in the web show ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.'

