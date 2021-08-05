Parth Samthaan spent friendship day with THIS Kasautii Zindagii Kay co star; Find out

Television actor Parth Samthaan has been quite popular ever since his appearance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Taking to his social media space on Thursday, Parth shared a few glimpses of how he spent the friendship day this year. Fans were delighted to see that Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Anurag Basu had a gala time with Komolika, aka, his co-star, Aamna Sharif. They were also accompanied by Aamna’s husband, Amit Kapoor. Aamna and Parth worked together after the former replaced Hina Khan in the popular television show, and have been good friends ever since.

In the photo shared by Parth on Instagram, all the three friends looked their stylish best; while Aamna was breathtaking in a light yellow bodycon dress, Parth looked uber cool in his white hoodie sweatshirt that he paired with ripped denims and white sneakers. Amit could be seen donning a grey-ish purple sweatshirt. Parth had a catchy caption with the three pictures as well. He wrote, “Main, meri Dost, aur uska pati.” He also added the hashtags, #aboutfriendshipsday #brothers #cobrakai

Have a look at Parth’s Instagram post here

In no time, fans and friends showered the post with likes, and comments. While most of them left heart emojis, some were quick to acknowledge the funny caption. One user wrote, “What a filmy caption,” another addressed the actor as “Caption baba.”

Last year, fans were quite shocked to learn about Parth’s decision to quit Kausautii. Speaking with Hindustan times, Parth revealed that as an actor, he is someone who ‘reaches a saturation point’ quite easily, and he cannot do the same role for four to five years.

