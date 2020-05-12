Parth Samthaan takes virtual dance lessons from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co star Niti Taylor; MaNan fans are excited

Parth Samthaan collaborates with his Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-star Niti Taylor for a virtual dance class amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown and it's a treat for MaNan fans. Take a look.

When you talk about the cutest on-screen jodis of Television, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's name shines right at the top. The two young actors made jaws drop with their scintillating chemistry in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. It has been almost a year after the show's third season concluded, but Manik and Nandini still hold a special place in everyone's heart. The duo is currently busy in their own lives but still share a great bond. While fans are yearning to see them together again, the duo recently dropped a surprise for their fans on social media.

Parth and Niti came together for a dance video together. Well, worry not! The actors have not broken the Coronavirus lockdown rules. But they grooved together virtually. Yes, Parth posted a video of him taking 'virtual dance lessons' from Niti, and it sent their fans in a frenzy. It so happened that the duo teamed up again for a TikTok video, where Niti is seen teaching the handsome hunk some quirky dance moves. Although the two are doing it from the confines of their homes, their bonding and chemistry are evident. The two are also seen color coordinating in black, and it is a much-needed treat for all MaNan fans.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan channels his inner Ross from Friends to talk about his quarantine life

While Niti is seen flaunting her moves, Parth trying to match the diva's moves is simply adorable. He did try his level best to follow Niti's footsteps, but it is clearly visible that he gave up in the battle. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay shared this awe-inspiring video with a fun-loving caption, explaining his difficulties of trying to hone his dancing skills amidst quarantine, He wrote, 'Well learning to dance is easy, almost.'

As soon as Parth shared the video, fans went berserk. They started bombarding the comment section with love and praises for the duo. While some wrote, 'You guys are best together,' other's couldn't contain their excitement of seeing MaNan together. Soon, comments were flooded with compliments for Parth and Niti.

Take a look at Parth and Niti's dance video here:

Well, we must say, Parth and Niti's sudden collaboration for a fun-loving dance video has surely come as a breath of fresh air for all their fans during these distressful times. While we can't stop gushing over their cuteness, it is such a delight to watch them share the frame again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan gets a stylish makeover at home amid quarantine; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×