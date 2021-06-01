Parth Samthaan teases fans with his sunkissed and shirtless PHOTO; Says ‘Rise, shine’

Parth Samthaan is in the USA and has been continuously sharing pictures from there. He has shared a picture of him without a shirt and it is making fans go gaga over him.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Parth Samthaan is having a good time in the USA. He flew to the beautiful destination after the Maharashtra government announced lockdown. Since then the actor has been treating his fans with pictures from there. Right from working out in the gym to having scrumptious breakfast, the actor is keeping his fans updated about all things. And now he is back again with another picture. This time he has teased his fans by sharing his shirtless photo.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “"Rise, shine and Stay Golden Goodmorning :)". He further added, "#sunkissed #morningmood #tuesdaytease". He shared three shirtless selfies, lying on his bed. Actor also dropped a comment but in the Marathi language. He wrote, ‘Kapde ghala which means wear clothes.’ Fans are also drooling over the post and dropping fire emojis. A fan wrote "Shirtless photos ..... Parth ky chahte ho tmm wse hi itne cool h aur fir y shirtless photo"

To note, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has taken both doses of vaccine. He shared the news on his Instagram handle.

Take a look at his pictures here:

Recently, during an interview, the actor urged his fans to take vaccines and follow all the protocols issued by the government. He also expressed concern over the pandemic and said that he did not expect that it will come back. He was last seen in the web show ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu’. He played the role of Nawab.

