Parth Samthaan tests COVID 19 positive: Shoots for Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 4 & Kasautii stopped

Parth Samthaan had begun shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay two weeks back. The cast and crew of the show have now been asked to undergo tests.
4272 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2020 08:18 pm
Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag Basu in the show has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has confirmed the same on his official handle too. He had begun shooting for the show from 27th June, reveals reports. And now, all the artists and other members of the production team have been asked to undergo tests. In the meantime, we have learnt that the shoots for KZK have been put to a halt. 

Not only that but the shooting schedules of three more shows - Naagin 4, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya have been completely stopped. This is because these shoots were happening in close proximity to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from that, Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms has issued an official statement that reads, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."

Apart from that, Karan Patel who has replaced Karan Singh Grover in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr. Bajaj has not been shooting the show for the past few days. However, the actor as well as his family members are getting the swab test done. The television industry has returned to normalcy as the shoots for many daily soaps have been resumed after the government authorities decided to provide relaxations for the same. As for Parth Samthaan, all his fans and well-wishers have wished him a speedy recovery. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

