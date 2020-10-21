Parth Samthaan is in 'vacation mood' as he takes a trip to Goa again; Shares his cool travel look

It's Goa calling for Parth Samthaan. The actor has again taken a trip to the Pearl of the Orient, and shared a glimpse of his handsome travel look on his social media handle. Take a look.

When you're planning a trip with your friends in the country, what's your first travel destination? Well, almost everyone first thinks of Goa, when deciding to take a tour. True, isn't it? Goa is indeed the most preferred travel destination in India, especially among youngsters. From parties to beaches to resorts to delectable food, Goa has a lot to offer, thus adding to the 'most loved city.'

You'll find many Goa fanatics around you and looks like we have one in our Telly world also. We're talking about Parth Samthaan. Yes, Parth's love for Goa is not hidden from anyone. The actor often takes trips to Goa, whenever he finds time from his hectic work schedule. Recently, after wrapping up the shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the Parth had spent some days in Goa with his pals. Now, it looks it, it's Goa calling again for Parth.

Parth has again taken a trip to Goa and gave a glimpse of his cool travel to the Pearl of Orient, earlier today. He took to his Instagram handle to share a video, traveling in a car and revealed that it is 'Goa again' for him. In the clip, Parth looks handsome as ever in a brownish hoodie as he gazes out of the window, enjoying the scenic beauty. His neatly brushed long hair and black shades add to his 'cool look.' Well, seems like along with the scenic beauty, Parth was also enjoying some of his favourite songs as we can see him using wireless earphones.

Take a look at Parth's Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Parth recently began shooting for his web show 'Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon' where he plays the role of a gangster. Interestingly, Parth's former KZK co-star Erica has also taken a trip to Dubai. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

