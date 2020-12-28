Parth Samthaan wins the internet with an adorable childhood photo with his mom; Hina Khan is all hearts for it

Parth Samthaan often shares his childhood pictures with his mother. The actor is prepping for a web series titled Main Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Parth Samthaan, one of the most handsome actors in the television industry, is all set to make a digital debut with the web series ‘Main Hero Boll Raha Hu’. The actor, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, made this announcement on his Instagram. He has also begun shooting for the same. Apart from sharing about his upcoming projects, Parth keeps posting pictures of his personal life on social media. He often shares his childhood pictures with his mother and this time also he has shared another rare unseen picture.

The actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture from his childhood days. In the picture, Parth is sitting on the bed while his mother is looking affectionately at him. He captioned it, “There's no bigger happiness than your mother smiling at you. Love you maa.” Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is very much attached to his mother. The picture is winning hearts on the internet. Fans are showering him with love.

His former co-actor also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Both Hina and Parth became very good friends post the serial.

Take a look at Parth's Instagram post here:

In July, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced her upcoming web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu by dropping a video. In the video, Parth Samthaan was seen in a new avatar. He will be playing the role of a gangster in the series. The video had garnered an overwhelming response from fans.

Credits :Parth Samthaan Instagram

