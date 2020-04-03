Parth Samthaan's latest PHOTO aptly makes us realize how it feels like to wait for quarantine period to end

Parth Samthaan has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which everyone of us can relate to in terms of the current prevailing situation. Check out the picture.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on everyone’s lives. It feels like everything has come to a standstill after the rigorous self-quarantine periods and weeks of social distancing. In the midst of all this, the good part here is that many people have started resorting to various means for spending the lockdown period with happiness and ease. Our beloved TV celebs are no less in this regard and have been indulging in various activities to keep themselves busy.

Parth Samthaan who is currently considered one of the most popular and good looking TV celebs has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which seems to be apt in regard to the current situation. The actor is seen suited up in blue and wearing a pink t-shirt beneath as he sits on the grass while looking the other way down. It almost seems like he is waiting eagerly for something to happen which becomes evident from his caption too.

Check out Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Parth is currently seen in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been produced by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. He has been paired up opposite Erica Fernandes in the show and the audience is simply in love with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Moreover, the actor has also been appreciated for putting up a stellar performance as Anurag Basu in the show.

